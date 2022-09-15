Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan returns to spotlight after hiatus

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, is making waves on social media after sharing photos from a promotional shoot on Instagram.

Aryan’s viral post comes after almost a year-long hiatus from social media, following his arrest last year in connection to a drug raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai, India.

The Bollywood heir, now 24, has since been cleared of the charges, and is back on social media – sharing another picture last month with his siblings that amassed more than a million likes.

Shah Rukh also joined in on the viral internet moment with his son, leaving a comment under his son’s new post: “Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father…. speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!”

Aryan fired back, “your genes and t-shirt haha”. The post garnered almost 500,000 likes in less than a day.

Several other Bollywood celebs and Instagram users also commented.

“For a moment I just thought he is srk,” said one commenter, remarking at the similarities between father – often referred to as SRK – and son. “U are back! So happy to see you like this,” said another.

Aryan’s mother, Gauri Khan, a famous interior designer, also shared one of the photos from her son’s shoot on Twitter . Khan shared his wife’s tweet, adding a photo of his own in which he is sporting a similar pose.

Aryan is best known for dubbing the character of Simba in the Hindi version of The Lion King in 2019. His father voiced Mufasa.

According to India Today, Shah Rukh has said his son is not interested in being famous, but prefers working behind the scenes as a director.

Aryan’s father – who has been given the moniker King of Bollywood – is as legendary as it comes in India. Over his decades-long career, Shah Rukh, 56, has starred in more than 100 films and boasts an estimated net worth of US$700 million (S$3.1 billion).

Bollywood has no shortage of celebrity kids making big moves. Aryan’s sister Suhana made the cover of Vogue India at the age of 18. She has almost three million Instagram followers, and is set to star in her first film, The Archies.

The production is an Indian adaptation of the popular Archies Comics series produced by Netflix, and will star several Bollywood Gen Z offspring such as Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Bollywood veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

