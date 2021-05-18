Bollywood's Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan aid in India's Covid-19 fight

As India crossed the bleak milestone of 25 million coronavirus infections on Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities have stepped in to help out with relief work, organising food for Covid-19 patients, and to amplify the appeals of the needy on social media.

For months now, nowhere in the world has been hit harder than India by the pandemic, as a new strain of the virus fuels a surge in infections that has seen authorities reporting between 300,000 and 400,000 new cases daily.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 38, was among the first stars to set the ball rolling, when she launched a fundraiser last month with her singer husband Nick Jonas. The effort was a collaboration between the Priyanka Chopra Jonas Foundation and GiveIndia, a pan-India non-profit organisation.

Chopra Jonas, who has 63 million followers on Instagram, posted an impassioned plea on April 29 for her fans to open their wallets if they had cash to spare, as India faced a shortage of oxygen supplies , vaccines, and other life-saving equipment. The message was also shared to her Twitter account, where she has some 27 million followers.

“Sick Covid patients have been forced to find ways to treat themselves at home as hospitals are choked with the surge in the number of cases and a shortage in oxygen supply,” a notice on the fundraising page said. “Let’s come together and help India stay safe and breathe again.”

Chopra Jonas hopes to collect US$3 million (S$3.9 million) in donations by the end of May. As of Monday night, the fundraiser had amassed US$1.04 million from some 14,000 contributors.

The actress on April 26 also called out US President Joe Biden ’s government for ordering half a million more vaccine shots than needed, as India faced a massive shortage.

Meanwhile, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna this month said she and her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, had secured 100 oxygen generators for patients in Delhi, Punjab and Mumbai.

Many film stars with their own charities have tapped on their networks to support India’s coronavirus aid efforts.

Some have focused on distributing free meals to affected communities. These include veteran actor Salman Khan, whose Being Human Foundation is feeding frontline workers and local police in Mumbai.

Actress Shilpa Shetty, 48, is also providing food to affected communities through Khaana Chahiye (We Need Food), an organisation that distributes cooked meals and groceries.

Actor Ajay Devgan, 52, has partnered with Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Council to set up intensive care units for patients, while actor Sonu Sood, who has ironically played villains in many a Hindi film, has been acting as a Good Samaritan by directly responding to calls for help on Twitter.

Sood, who has himself recovered from Covid-19, started a channel – “India Fights With Covid” – on the Telegram app to help coronavirus patients locate hospitals, medicines and oxygen cylinders. His Sood Charity Foundation has also been delivering oxygen supplies across India.

Another recovered coronavirus patient is actress Katrina Kaif, who shares Instagram posts to provide her 50 million followers with the latest details on everything from coronavirus call centre numbers to nutrition tips for Covid-19 patients.

Oxygen on your way 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HCvuzGry3u — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 16, 2021

Bollywood, which produces some 1,000 films every year – almost double the output of Hollywood – can play a vital role with its philanthropic outreach, analysts said.

“They can use their fame and influence to make a difference in times of a national or humanitarian calamity such as now,” said Neera Kakkar, a sociologist based in New Delhi.

The biggest stars can earn millions for each project. Salman Khan, for instance, reportedly charges US$15 million per film.

“People expect them to give back to society what they have received from it,” Kakkar said. “They have millions of fans who treat them like demigods. This is a good time for payback.”

However, at a time when the nation’s emotions are running high as more than 300,000 infections and thousands of deaths are reported each day, some of the rich and famous are also attracting flak over their ostentatious lifestyles and for taking refuge overseas.

Over the last few months, many actors – including Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff – who have shared pictures of themselves enjoying beach holidays at destinations including the Maldives , have faced the wrath of detractors.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui called them out on their insensitivity and to “have a heart”.

“I don’t know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of humanity, please keep these vacations to yourself,” he told the Bollywood Hungama website. “There is suffering everywhere. The cases of Covid are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don’t taunt those who are suffering.”

Other stars faced backlash for being too silent during the pandemic.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan lashed out at critics who accused him of not doing enough to help India in its time of need, saying he and his family found the comments “distasteful”.

“Yes, I do charity,” he wrote, but added he did not feel the need to disclose it publicly.

To silence his detractors, however, the 78-year-old released a list of people and organisations he had supported during the pandemic.

It was the second Covid-19 controversy to surround Amitabh Bachchan and his family.

Last year, Bachchan, his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive for Covid-19.

They recovered after being treated in one of Mumbai’s best private hospitals , sparking a discussion on the unequal access to health care in India.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.