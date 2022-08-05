BTS are back already, on Benny Blanco song Bad Decisions with Snoop Dogg

American producer Benny Blanco’s new song Bad Decisions arrived on Aug 5 featuring Snoop Dogg and four members of BTS.

Jimin, V, Jin and Jung Kook, the vocalists of the K-pop boy band, collaborated on the song under the group’s name, making it the first official BTS release since the superstar septet announced in June that they would be changing things up and focusing more on individual projects rather than group ones for a period of time.

Bad Decisions, performed predominantly by the BTS members with additional verses from Snoop Dogg, was released on digital music platforms and in CD and cassette format, accompanied by a music video.

In the music video, Benny Blanco prepares to attend a BTS concert, revelling in all his fanboy gloriousness. Though the BTS singers do not appear in person, as the video focuses mainly on Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg can be seen cruising in a car.

It is the first song of an upcoming LP from Benny Blanco, who has produced hits for artists including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Juice Wrld, and Rihanna. Benny Blanco’s forthcoming album is expected to feature other similarly star-powered releases.

The single is one of many projects BTS members have unveiled since June, when for a moment fans feared they were going on hiatus.

On July 31, BTS’ J-Hope made history at Lollapalooza in Chicago as the first Korean headliner at a major US music festival. It’s estimated over 105,000 festivalgoers came just to see J-Hope, whose appearance came a month after the release of his solo album Jack in the Box.

