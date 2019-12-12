BTS Army makes Jungkook video 2019's most retweeted tweet

PHOTO: Instagram/bts.bighitofficial
Jack Lau
South China Morning Post

After Twitter initially crowned a tweet about an egg as the most retweeted in 2019, the title was snatched away by fans of K-pop giants BTS when they propelled a video of band member Jungkook dancing to the No 1 spot on Tuesday.

The 19-second video of K-pop star Jungkook lip syncing and dancing to Billie Eilish's Bad Guy was in second place when Twitter unveiled 2019's most retweeted tweets and top-trending hashtags on Monday.

But in the hour after the announcement, the retweets surged and reached more than a million, surpassing those of the "World Record Egg", which had some 950,000 retweets.

Twitter revised its rankings and declared that the tweet from BTS had become the most retweeted in 2019. The social media site originally counted retweets from January 1 to November 15.

The tweet of the egg - a stock photo of an egg against a white background - was published in January with the goal of becoming the most retweeted tweet in the world.

Twitter also announced that BTS were the most popular K-pop act of 2019 - measured by the number of unique users worldwide that mentioned the boy band by their name and related keywords - which is likely to send BTS fans, who call themselves the BTS Army, into a frenzy.

Other acts in the list of the 10 most mentioned K-pop accounts were Exo in second place, Got7 in third, Monsta X in fourth and Blackpink the most-mentioned K-pop girl group in fifth.

Boy group Seventeen and Baekhyun of Exo-K ranked sixth and seventh respectively, NCT 127 ranked eighth, and newcomer boy band TXT finished ninth. The personal account of BamBam, member of Got7, ranked 10th.

Twitter also announced that BTS were the most popular K-pop act of 2019. PHOTO: Instagram/bts.bighitofficial

The top three K-pop hashtags this year were worked out by the number of mentions until mid-November, and they were used in voting for music awards. #BBMAsTopSocial topped the chart as the hashtag used for voting in the 2019 Billboard Music Awards' top social artist. This was followed by #MAMAVote and #MGMAVote for the Mnet Asian Music Awards and the M2 X Genie Music Awards respectively.

#TXT_members for TXT ranked fourth as the highest-ranking hashtag for a K-pop group, while #X1 for boy group X1 ranked fifth and #AB6IX for the five-piece group ranked seventh. Newcomers SuperM also made the list, with #SuperM as the 10th top K-pop hashtag globally.

Hashtags for individual songs also made the list, with #BoyWithLuv, the hashtag for BTS' biggest single of 2019, placing sixth, and the hashtag for Got7's EP Spinning Top, #GOT7_SpinningTop, at eighth. Blackpink were the only girl group on the hashtag ranking list, with #KillThisLove for their single of the same name coming in ninth place.

Twitter has become the dominant platform for K-pop groups to communicate with fans and allow their followers to form communities. While social media sites in South Korea such as Daum Cafe were made for domestic fans, Twitter remains the popular choice for English-speaking followers of K-pop.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
BTS Twitter viral videos kpop celebrities South Korea

TRENDING

Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here&#039;s what he says
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Japanese YouTuber visits &#039;dangerous&#039; Yishun, only to find it a &#039;nice cozy town&#039;
Japanese YouTuber visits 'dangerous' Yishun, only to find it a 'nice cozy town'
SkillsFuture scam: Man jailed for 3 years and 3 months for laundering $3.15 million
SkillsFuture scam: Man jailed for 3 years and 3 months for laundering $3.15 million
Man tried to shove wife out of window over money dispute
'Go and die': Man tried to shove wife out of window over money dispute
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren&#039;t Johor, Melaka or Penang
Underrated parts of Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang
Mynah hung from laundry pole stand outside Yishun flat; NParks investigating
Mynah hung from laundry pole stand outside Yishun flat; NParks investigating

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 &amp; other deals this week
2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 & other deals this week
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can&#039;t miss
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can't miss
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore

Home Works

5 Simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 Simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall

SERVICES