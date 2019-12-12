BTS Army makes Jungkook video 2019's most retweeted tweet

After Twitter initially crowned a tweet about an egg as the most retweeted in 2019, the title was snatched away by fans of K-pop giants BTS when they propelled a video of band member Jungkook dancing to the No 1 spot on Tuesday.

The 19-second video of K-pop star Jungkook lip syncing and dancing to Billie Eilish's Bad Guy was in second place when Twitter unveiled 2019's most retweeted tweets and top-trending hashtags on Monday.

But in the hour after the announcement, the retweets surged and reached more than a million, surpassing those of the "World Record Egg", which had some 950,000 retweets.

Twitter revised its rankings and declared that the tweet from BTS had become the most retweeted in 2019. The social media site originally counted retweets from January 1 to November 15.

The tweet of the egg - a stock photo of an egg against a white background - was published in January with the goal of becoming the most retweeted tweet in the world.

Twitter also announced that BTS were the most popular K-pop act of 2019 - measured by the number of unique users worldwide that mentioned the boy band by their name and related keywords - which is likely to send BTS fans, who call themselves the BTS Army, into a frenzy.

Other acts in the list of the 10 most mentioned K-pop accounts were Exo in second place, Got7 in third, Monsta X in fourth and Blackpink the most-mentioned K-pop girl group in fifth.

Boy group Seventeen and Baekhyun of Exo-K ranked sixth and seventh respectively, NCT 127 ranked eighth, and newcomer boy band TXT finished ninth. The personal account of BamBam, member of Got7, ranked 10th.

The top three K-pop hashtags this year were worked out by the number of mentions until mid-November, and they were used in voting for music awards. #BBMAsTopSocial topped the chart as the hashtag used for voting in the 2019 Billboard Music Awards' top social artist. This was followed by #MAMAVote and #MGMAVote for the Mnet Asian Music Awards and the M2 X Genie Music Awards respectively.

#TXT_members for TXT ranked fourth as the highest-ranking hashtag for a K-pop group, while #X1 for boy group X1 ranked fifth and #AB6IX for the five-piece group ranked seventh. Newcomers SuperM also made the list, with #SuperM as the 10th top K-pop hashtag globally.

Hashtags for individual songs also made the list, with #BoyWithLuv, the hashtag for BTS' biggest single of 2019, placing sixth, and the hashtag for Got7's EP Spinning Top, #GOT7_SpinningTop, at eighth. Blackpink were the only girl group on the hashtag ranking list, with #KillThisLove for their single of the same name coming in ninth place.

Twitter has become the dominant platform for K-pop groups to communicate with fans and allow their followers to form communities. While social media sites in South Korea such as Daum Cafe were made for domestic fans, Twitter remains the popular choice for English-speaking followers of K-pop.

