BTS to drop new song Butter in May - the K-pop group's second all-English single after Dynamite

BTS will return to heat up the summer with their new single Butter, the South Korean band have revealed.

Army -BTS’s fandom – all around the world got excited late on Monday as an hour-long ASMR video featuring butter melting into a heart preceded the announcement of the band’s upcoming single, Butter.

The song will drop on May 21, confirming recent rumours that the superstar septet would be sharing new music that month.

As the clock ticked down to zero, or midnight in South Korea, more than 800,000 viewers from around the world tuned in live, according to the YouTube counter. Twelve hours later, the clip has been viewed more than 10 million times.

The English-language track will be the band’s second song wholly in that language, following last year’s Grammy-nominated hit single Dynamite. Like that one, it is expected to be a boisterous, bright song of summer full of enthusiasm.

The release will come a few weeks before BTS celebrate their eighth anniversary on June 13. The band often release unique content and host events emphasising their bond with Army around that time, known as “Festa”.

According to the band’s label, BigHit Music, Butter will be a “dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS”.

On a post directly on fan-oriented platform Weverse, a statement said Butter “will melt its way into the hearts of all Army”. The statement also thanked BTS’s fans for all their support.

The song will drop at noon, Hong Kong time, on May 21 and physical versions of the single will be available worldwide this summer.

Before Butter, BTS’s most recent single was April 2’s Film Out, a Japanese song from the soundtrack of the Japanese movie Signal.

It will precede June’s Japanese-language compilation album BTS, The Best. The pop icons released their coronavirus pandemic-themed BE album in November.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.