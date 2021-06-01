BTS drop spicy smooth Hotter Remix music video of their record-breaking K-pop single Butter

BTS are lighting up the dance floor in a new music video for their Hotter Remix of their song Butter.

Out on Friday (May 28), Butter (Hotter Remix) arrives a week after the original dropped. The new variant offers a retro house take on the group’s record-breaking hit, full of funky synths, strings, bass and brass.

The South Korean septet dance around playfully in the video for what is described as an alternative Butter that aims to fill listeners’ days with “sizzling energy”.

The Hotter Remix video was filmed on the same set of the original, with the members in the same throwback suits and with the same sharp styling they appear in during some scenes of the official Butter music video.

Butter is BTS’ second all-English single, following last year’s Dynamite. Its release precedes the band’s eighth anniversary on June 13, and an album that the group is currently working on.

Following its release, Butter (Hotter Remix) trended worldwide on Twitter as the band’s fans revelled in the upbeat take on the already bright song.

Since its release, Butter has set several world records. The band performed it for the first time at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, where BTS took home four awards.

In related news, BTS’ label mates Tomorrow X Together , known as TXT, has released their new album The Chaos Chapter: Freeze on Monday (May 31). BTS band member RM co-wrote the single 0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You), which will feature South Korean singer Seori.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.