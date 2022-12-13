BTS' Jin creates buzz with new military haircut ahead of enlistment

As part of superstar K-pop group BTS, 30-year-old Jin is no stranger to creating a buzz, but now the Korean musician is getting people excited over his buzz cut.

BTS' oldest member released a photo of himself with his new military haircut ahead of his enlistment on Tuesday (Dec 13).

The K-pop star on Sunday shared photos of an extremely short haircut and wearing a black T-shirt on the Weverse online fan community.

"Ha ha ha. It's cuter than I thought," its caption reads.

His fans reacted warmly to Jin's new look, playfully referencing his nickname "worldwide handsome".

One fan on Twitter wrote: "Wow you look super good Jin. You're still the most handsome in the world."

One user on Jin's Weverse online fan community wished him "nothing but healthiness and well-being".

"Please be happy and safe. Kim Seok-jin, we will miss you deeply but we're going to stay right here waiting for you forever. Please don't forget we love you."

Every new military recruit must have his hair cut short before undergoing a five-week basic training programme at the start of their service. South Korea requires all able-bodied men in the country to serve at least 18 months in the armed forces.

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, is the first in the band to fulfil his obligatory military duty. The other six members of the group – RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, also have to perform military duty. The band's agency, Big Hit Music, said it hopes they will reunite in 2025.

BTS last played together in the middle of October at a concert in Busan, South Korea. But, Jin's last performance came a couple weeks later, joining British band Coldplay on stage in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It was during that show that Jin made his solo debut with the single, Astronaut. The track was co-written by Jin and Coldplay. During the performance, Jin and Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin hugged each other, in a sign of true friendship.

Since that concert, Jin has been preparing for military life, which will begin on Tuesday, as he enters boot camp of a front-line Army division in Yeoncheon, 60 kilometres north of Seoul, according to Yonhap news agency. After undergoing basic training, he will reportedly be assigned to an undecided local military unit.

Jin will enter the Key Recruit Training Center of the Fifth Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, along with about 200 other new recruits.

The military training course includes how to walk and salute, observe military etiquette, manage and shoot firearms, toss grenades and engage in combat.

Big Hit Music said in a statement that there would be no official event on the day of Jin's enlistment on Tuesday. Jin's agency also asked fans not to visit the military base, but instead to offer words of support as the musician "finishes his military service and comes back".

News reports said police and local authorities were taking extra steps to prevent any accidents from crowding, mobilising some 270 riot police and 60 government employees to prevent any mishaps.

Most of the new recruits including Jin are expected to enter the military grounds by cars through the gate, making it difficult for fans and journalists waiting outside to catch a glimpse of him.

Street vendors and food trucks will be banned from near the entrance of the training centre and emergency rescuers will also be on standby, news reports said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.