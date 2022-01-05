BTS’ Jin surprised by $149 price tag of pyjamas he designed

BTS’ Jin is just as surprised as the band’s fans by the price tag of the pyjamas he designed.

The first release in a special collection of merchandise designed by the members of BTS, two pairs of pyjamas by Jin went on sale on Jan 3.

Priced at between US$110 (S$149) and US$120 (S$162) – not including shipping costs – depending where buyers live, the angel and devil-themed pyjamas sold out rapidly despite their high price.

“I did ask for the pyjamas to be made of a good fabric, but how is the price this [high?]. I was surprised too,” he wrote on the celeb-to-fan communication platform Weverse, as per a fan translator on Twitter, @doyou_bangtan.

Jin, Weverse 220103



🐹 I did ask for the pajamas to be made of a good fabric but

how is the price this [high].. I was surprised too https://t.co/TAW44U3HrU pic.twitter.com/YZdjszQMPW — wisha 🥂 (@doyou__bangtan) January 3, 2022

Fans echoed Jin’s concern. Many in BTS’ fandom, known collectively as Army, posted on social media that they were startled by the pyjamas’ steep price tag.

Jin said during a livestream that he hoped fans would wear the pyjamas as if they were a warm hug. “They say, ‘You did well, today’,” he declared.

"pajamas wrap you in a warm hug, they say “you did well, today” - jin pic.twitter.com/RPCjY5vvxE — tonni⁷ (@jtoni_n) January 2, 2022

BTS’ RM also posted that he wasn’t aware of the price of the products he had designed, namely a windchime and pair of jogging pants that as of yet are not on sale.

[220103 RM Weverse Moment]



🐨 even i dont know the price as well ㅜㅜ pic.twitter.com/Tp5yhZQTGz — 미니융⁷ 🥂🎉 (@miiniyoongs) January 3, 2022

Merchandise sold by BTS’ label Hybe via the Weverse Shop app have left consumers upset before – over its price, shipping delays, and the poor quality of some goods. In February 2021, the Seoul Metropolitan Government cautioned consumers against using the Weverse Shop.