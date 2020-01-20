BTS launches comeback with new single Black Swan

BTS Black Swan Art Film performed by MN Dance Company.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Big Hit Labels
Bang

BTS has launched their comeback with the release of the new single Black Swan from their upcoming LP Map of the Soul: 7.

The K-pop superstars - comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - announced last week that they will be releasing their next album on February 21, and they've now given fans a taste of what's to come with the emo rap song.

The new track - which follows the Suga-led interlude 'Shadow' - is accompanied by an art film performed by MN Dance Company.

The video features the words of dancer Martha Graham, who inspired the song, which is about their "fears that one day music will no longer be able to move or touch them."

Seven dancers depict a black swan "rising from the ashes of trial and hardship" in the unique and immersive performance.

As per a press release on Black Swan, BTS "dive deep into their inner selves as artists and faces the shadows they had once hidden."

The description continues: "The song lends voice to their fears that one day music will no longer be able to move or touch them. The very moment they come face to face with the Black Swan within themselves, however, they are stricken with a paradoxical realisation that music is all they have. It is a confession of an artist who has truly learned what music means to himself."

Map of the Soul: 7 is their fourth studio album, and follows their 2019 chart-topping EP Map of the Soul: Persona.

