BTS' Love Myself campaign wins 2020 UNICEF Inspire Award

Popular South Korean boyband BTS has received the 2020 UNICEF Inspire Award in the Integrated Campaigns and Events category for its global initiative Love Myself.

Since November 2017, BTS has joined hands with UNICEF for the initiative that aims to end violence against children and teenagers worldwide.

According to soompi.com, the award honours the most influential UNICEF campaigns internationally and the awardees were selected based on online voting by the organisation's staff worldwide and assessment by a panel of judges.

UNICEF Korea secretary-general Lee Ki-cheol said that the message conveyed by the campaign had generated a positive impact across the globe. "I believe this award is the result of BTS' positive influence as they give children and youth across the earth both courage and comfort," Lee said.

Managed under South Korea-based Big Hit Entertainment, the septet has engaged in numerous activities to support young people.

In September 2018, BTS encouraged the younger generation to "listen to their inner voice and resist pressure to conform" at the United Nations headquarters in New York, the United States.

"No matter who you are, where you're from, your skin colour, your gender identity, just speak yourself," the boyband's leader Kim Nam-jun, also known as RM, said at the time.