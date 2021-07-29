BTS make history again as songs Butter and Permission to Dance take turns at No 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart

Hardly a day goes by without BTS making history, and the K-pop superstars have done it yet again.

A few weeks ago, the seven-member Korean boy band hit Number One on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with Butter. It was knocked off top spot by another of their songs, Permission to Dance, before Butter bounced back to replace it at Number One again this week.

It was another landmark for BTS: Billboard reported that the return of Butter to the top of the charts made the K-pop group the first act to replace a Number One song with a previous Number One song of their own, without any other group or singer holding top spot in between.

On Monday (July 26), Billboard, the United States’ primary music chart tracking outlet, also announced that Butter’s return meant it topped the singles chart for an eighth week.

This tied with Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License as the longest charting Number One in the US in 2021 so far. Permission to Dance fell to the seventh spot this week, a lucky number for the seven-member team.

So far, BTS have had five Number Ones on the US chart, eight top 10 hits and 22 singles in total to break into the Hot 100 since 2017. The band was formed in June 2013, and grew over the years to become one of this generation’s most impactful musical acts.

BTS are set to head to the United States in September as special envoys of South Korean President Moon Jae-in on a mission to the United Nations. BTS have collaborated with Unicef to raise funds to aid youth, and spoke at the UN in 2018.

They also took part in last year’s virtual General Assembly.

Beyond the US, BTS continue to move into international markets, and Wednesday saw several songs garner Platinum, Gold, and Silver certifications for their streams by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ).

On Tuesday, the group appeared on BBC Radio 1’s YouTube Channel.

Along with performing Permission to Dance and last year’s Grammy-nominated Dynamite, they also performed a bilingual remake of I’ll Be Missing You, which was originally a tribute song to Notorious B.I.G, performed by Puff Daddy, Faith Evans and 112. BTS added their own flair to it and used new Korean lyrics.

The cover version was dedicated to their fandom, known collectively as Army, as the band and their fans haven’t been able to gather in person since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

