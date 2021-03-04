BTS member J-Hope releases new track Blue Side, delighting K-pop fans

BTS rapper and lead dancer J-Hope dropped the surprise new solo track Blue Side on Tuesday (March 2).

Blue Side began life as an outro track from his 2018 solo mixtape “Hope World” and – with the help of frequent collaborators Hiss Noise and Adora – J-Hope made the song complete by adding lyrics and fleshing out the melody. It was released on the third anniversary of the arrival of “Hope World”.

In a letter to fans, J-Hope wrote: “It’s been three years since ‘Hope World’ came out … there are times when I miss those innocent days when I wrote a music diary, as raw as I wanted. I can’t go back to that time, but I needed a moment where I could caress myself in that time to provide comfort.

“Over time, I was able to find out why I couldn’t finish this song. I feel like the theme was too much for me to handle musically, but I also thought that someday I would for sure be able to feel it and know it. Although it’s just one song, I wanted to show you that I’m becoming a little bit more mature musically.”

“I like the blue sky and the breeze and so I tried to meld them [into the song],” he said. “When I listen to this song, good memories come back to me. This song is about me wishing to go back to when I didn’t know anything.”

On its release in 2018, “Hope World” hit No 38 on the Billboard 200, the main US albums chart, setting a record for a solo K-pop artist at the time.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.