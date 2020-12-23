BTS members become most-followed band in the world on Twitter, taking over from British boy band One Direction

In a year where BTS made history time and time again, they’re ending it off with another record: being the most-followed band on Twitter.

This week, the South Korean septet’s follower count surpassed 31.52 million followers, moving them past One Direction as the most-followed band in the world. That group currently has 31.51 million followers.

BTS was the most-interacted-with musical act on Twitter this year , and a tweet by member Jungkook was the second most-retweeted post on the social media platform this year. The group has been the most engaged musical act on the site for several years now.

One Direction celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, but its Twitter account has been more or less inactive as the group has been on hiatus since 2016. Each of the five men associated with One Direction have more than 30 million followers each on the site.

아미 늦었지만 셀카 뿅 하구 가요

😚😚😚😚😚😚😚😚😚😚😚

💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜

날 추우니까 감기조심해요 😷🤧 pic.twitter.com/bhdTdlBef8 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 18, 2020

Along with the 31.52 million on the BTS members’ personal account, their official promotional account currently has over 26 million followers.

BTS were recently recognised by US magazine Time as the entertainers of the year.

오늘도 늦은시간까지 시청해주시고 응원해주신 아미여러분들 모두 정말정말 감사합니다!

앞으로 더 좋은 무대를 위해서 더 열심히 하겠습니다

추운데 모두 감기 조심하시고

마스크도 잊지마세요 😁#JIMIN pic.twitter.com/t3kxJPPCsl — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 18, 2020

The current third most popular band after BTS and One Direction is Coldplay, with more than 23 million followers. In general, bands have less of a presence on Twitter than individual artists.

The top most-followed accounts on Twitter are currently former US President Barack Obama, singers Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Rihanna, and soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

The most recent posts on BTS’s account as of time of writing are a series of selfies from the band’s appearance on KBS’s Gayo Daechukje year-end music festival.

사진찍는 석지니와 방해하는 제이홉 pic.twitter.com/aYAK01Osw3 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 18, 2020

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.