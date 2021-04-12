BTS parody sketch prompts racism and xenophobia accusations for comedy show

A Chilean television programme is facing blowback after airing a parody sketch of K-pop superstars BTS that many fans feel was fuelled by racism and xenophobia.

On Saturday (April 10), the Chilean comedy show Mi Barrio aired a skit that featured a group of men parodying members of BTS while misspeaking Korean and mocking Korean names.

The show also made fun out of the Covid-19 vaccination and of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, under whose rule the United Nations’ Human Rights Council has reported a high death toll and numerous crimes against humanity targeting dissenters of the Kim regime.

This is disgusting and I'm so ashamed of this.

This is not humor at all, and its not even funny. It's disrespectful in so many levels that I can't understand how someone approved this.

Chilean ARMYS says sorry.

The whole translation if you want it + #RacismIsNotComedy

A Chilean fan base account on Twitter known as BTS Chile shared some details about the incident, translated the sketch and gave updates as the story progressed.

“Last night, Chilean comedy TV Show Mi Barrio presented a parody performance of BTS, where all the jokes were based on racism and xenophobia, including mockery of their language, their names and a joke related to the pandemic. This situation is extremely insensitive considering the discriminatory attacks the Asian community has suffered globally.”

[THREAD] Last night, Chilean comedy TV show #MiBarrio (open TV channel available to the whole country) presented a parody performance of BTS, where all the jokes were based on racism and xenophobia, including mockery of their language, (cont.)



video cr; isidoradae

"Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-dos, Kim Jong-tres". This is digusting. https://t.co/0wTeDLuf9m — Yvette Tan (@Yvettweets) April 12, 2021

The account also shared how fans could reach out to the television show and its parent company. “This cannot pass as humour and we have to see it as it really is: a racist aggression,” wrote the account.

The incident came just weeks after BTS spoke out against hate towards Asians across the globe, especially in the United States, where there has been a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and racism connected to many people in the country - including former president Donald Trump - blaming the Covid-19 pandemic on China.

“We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians,” the band wrote in a statement, published on March 30. “We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English.

“We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason.”

BTS’s post followed two high-profile incidents this year where the iconic act was mocked by Western media.

In February, a German radio host used allegedly racist rhetoric against the band , outraged by their cover of a Coldplay song.

In March, a trading card company was taken to task for showing a satirical image of the band getting beaten in their heads by a Grammy after the group was overlooked in their nominated category.

Each instance of the perceived racist behaviours was conducted ostensibly as satire or parody, but landed as anything but a joke.

Jae-ha Kim, a journalist in the US who often writes about BTS, took to Twitter on Sunday night to reject the Mi Barrio sketch.

“This is not how I wanted to spend my Sunday, but here we are,” Kim’s tweet said. “Racism isn’t funny. Repeating the name of a dictator isn’t clever. Making fun of a language you don’t understand isn’t cute. Pretending to be twee isn’t it. It’s 2021.”

