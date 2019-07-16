BTS praised for heat rash admission, under fire over Saudi Arabia show

As South Korea's annual summer heatwave approaches, not even the coolest of the nation's celebrated K-pop stars are immune to soaring temperatures.

Kim Tae-hyung - better known as V, a member of popular South Korean boy band BTS - impressed fans with his honesty when he revealed he was experiencing cholinergic urticaria, a previously little-known medical term for heat rashes. The allergic reaction occurs when body heat and sweat form hives, which can last hours and in some cases even days.

Responding to a fan comment on BTS Weverse, the group's official global fan platform, about why he had been seen "tickling" himself, the singer said: "I have a cholinergic allergy, [it's so] itchy."

Soon afterwards, "cholinergic urticaria" became a top-trending term on South Korean search engine Naver, as well as across Twitter and other social media.

I'm glad Tae opened up about having Cholinergic Urticaria. I for one is someone with a skin condition (psoriasis) that I struggle with daily and am very self conscious about. This may be a reason why he may not want to show his abs, especially it that is an area that

Despite the upcoming summer heat - which saw temperatures hit a record 41 degrees Celsius last August, the hottest the nation has been in the past 111 years - the bestselling K-pop group is slated to perform in Seoul next month.

V's admission drew a deluge of empathy from fans, with many commenting that they had experienced heat rashes themselves, if not other skin conditions - and that it must be difficult for an idol with such an active lifestyle.