BTS, Red Velvet wow millions in online New Year concerts

Millions of fans across the globe celebrated 2021 in K-pop-style as South Korean bands lit up the New Year with their performances.

Four high-profile K-pop concert events kept fans engaged between Dec 31, 2020, and Jan 3, 2021, including three New Year events.

Management company Big Hit Entertainment hosted its first concert featuring all its groups, including the likes of BTS , GFriend and Nu’Est on New Year’s Eve at the same time as South Korean broadcaster MBC hosted its annual year-end event, known as Gayo Daejejeon.

K-pop girl band Gfriend were one of the performers in Big Hit Entertainment’s online event on New Year’s Eve.

PHOTO: Source Music

On New Year’s Day, SM Entertainment hosted its first digital SMTown concert featuring all its bands, and on the first Sunday of the new year SM artist Baekhyun held his first solo digital concert.

The MBC event was broadcast on terrestrial television, and afterwards spread throughout the world digitally; the other events were online-only concerts because of Covid-19 restrictions like those that were in place for much of 2020.

The concerts attracted a huge number of viewers, with millions of people joining in.

SM Entertainment said its free “Culture Humanity” concert recorded 35.83 million streams from 186 different countries.

The event featured performances from artists including Aespa , Baekhyun, Kai, Kangta, NCT , NCT Dream, NCT 127, Red Velvet , SuperM , Super Junior , Super Junior D&E, Taemin , TVXQ and WayV, and in-house DJs Imlay, Ginzo, and Raiden.

The SM concert also saw girl band Red Velvet perform together for the first time in more than a year, heralding the return of member Wendy after she was seriously injured during the 2019 end-of-year event season.

Paid events also proved popular, with many fans buying tickets to spend the holiday virtually with their favourite stars.

Big Hit’s “New Year’s Eve Live” concert featured BTS, Bumzu, Enhypen , GFriend, Lee Hyun, Nu’est, and Tomorrow X Together , and saw special appearances from international artists Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki.

Big Hit Entertainment did not reveal or respond to requests for information on viewer numbers, but the concert is expected to have drawn a sizeable audience.

Meanwhile, Baekhyun’s solo show, during which the former Exo member premiered songs off his upcoming self-titled Japanese album, which is set to drop on January 20, brought in 110,000 viewers from 120 countries.

K-pop star Baekhyun held his first solo digital concert on the first Sunday of the year.

PHOTO: SM Entertainment

It’s expected that K-pop artists will continue to present paid-for online concerts, which have proved to be lucrative and a relatively easy way to engage with fans who may not be able to attend physical concerts even when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

January 31 will see YouTube host “The Show”, girl group Blackpink ’s first concert since the coronavirus pandemic started.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.