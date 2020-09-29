BTS to release new album in Nov

South Korean K-pop sensation BTS is set to release new album BE (deluxe edition) on Nov 20 at 2 p.m. local time.

The boyband’s management Big Hit Entertainment revealed the news on its social media platforms on Sunday, encouraging ARMY (BTS’ fans) to pre-order the album starting on Monday.

https://twitter.com/BigHitEnt/status/1310232797408186368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E131023279740818636

The album aims to deliver a message of healing to fans and the world, while stating that, “Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on”.

BTS, which consists of RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook, was said to be involved in the album’s production, starting from music to concept, composition and design.

Along with featuring the most BTS-esque music and a “richer musical spectrum” experience, BE (deluxe edition) also contains the septet’s “thoughts, emotions and reflections”.

https://twitter.com/bts_bighit/status/1310398594923376640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E13103985949233766

On the group’s Weverse, a fan community app created by the management, Big Hit Entertainment wrote that the album would be printed in limited numbers for first-run print only. It would contain items that include CD, photo book, lyric poster, photo frame, polaroid photo card and poster.

BTS was recently featured on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk concert series where it broke the series’ viewership record on YouTube. It also made history as the first Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with an all-English track Dynamite.