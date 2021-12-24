BTS, Stray Kids, TXT: 7 new Christmas K-pop songs spreading seasonal spirit

This the season!… for K-pop groups and singers to put out their Christmas releases. With both established K-pop acts as well as rookie groups spreading seasonal spirit, here are seven songs to look out for.

BTS

Butter (Holiday Remix)

While not a Christmas song initially, BTS’s big summer hit Butter has received a series of remixes, and now there’s a wintry one that brings bells and a saxophone solo to evoke that Christmas feel.

Stray Kids

Christmas EveL

This not-quite-Grinch-y song features on Stray Kids’ special Christmas EP of the same name, which is full of songs that feature the band’s typical brashness with a touch of holiday sweetness.

Billlie

Snowy Night

The second single from rookie girl group Billlie, this mid-tempo groovy Christmas pop song is full of adventure.

V of BTS

Christmas Tree, featured in the drama Our Beloved Summer

This sweet ballad by Kim Tae-hyung, aka BTS’s V, is set to arrive on streaming platforms on Christmas Eve. It also features in the K-drama Our Beloved Summer, which is available to watch on Netflix.

Purple Kiss

My My

“My Christmas wish list is you,” sing Purple Kiss in this quintessential seasonal confessional.

Tomorrow X Together

Sweet Dream

This December 22 drop from TXT is a sweet, romantic synth-pop carol that wraps the members’ “Merry Christmas” well-wishes in a cosy, ambient blanket of twinkling bells and a cappella titbits.

Lionesses

Christmas Miracle

The second song from the brand new queer K-pop group, Christmas Miracles is a power-pop ballad celebrating love and equality for all.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.