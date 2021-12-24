BTS, Stray Kids, TXT: 7 new Christmas K-pop songs spreading seasonal spirit

This the season!… for K-pop groups and singers to put out their Christmas releases. With both established K-pop acts as well as rookie groups spreading seasonal spirit, here are seven songs to look out for.
BTS
Butter (Holiday Remix)
While not a Christmas song initially, BTS’s big summer hit Butter has received a series of remixes, and now there’s a wintry one that brings bells and a saxophone solo to evoke that Christmas feel.
Stray Kids
Christmas EveL
This not-quite-Grinch-y song features on Stray Kids’ special Christmas EP of the same name, which is full of songs that feature the band’s typical brashness with a touch of holiday sweetness.
Billlie
Snowy Night
The second single from rookie girl group Billlie, this mid-tempo groovy Christmas pop song is full of adventure.
V of BTS
Christmas Tree, featured in the drama Our Beloved Summer
This sweet ballad by Kim Tae-hyung, aka BTS’s V, is set to arrive on streaming platforms on Christmas Eve. It also features in the K-drama Our Beloved Summer, which is available to watch on Netflix.
Purple Kiss
My My
“My Christmas wish list is you,” sing Purple Kiss in this quintessential seasonal confessional.
Tomorrow X Together
Sweet Dream
This December 22 drop from TXT is a sweet, romantic synth-pop carol that wraps the members’ “Merry Christmas” well-wishes in a cosy, ambient blanket of twinkling bells and a cappella titbits.
Lionesses
Christmas Miracle
The second song from the brand new queer K-pop group, Christmas Miracles is a power-pop ballad celebrating love and equality for all.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.