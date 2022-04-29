BTS' Suga produces and features on Psy's new song That That — lead single of Gangnam Style singer's 9th K-pop album

A new song by South Korean rapper Psy, also known as Park Jae-sang, was produced by and features BTS member Suga.

That That, which will drop on April 29 at 6pm Korean Standard Time (5pm Singapore time), will front Psy's ninth album, Ssada 9 (Psy 9th in English).

In a video before the song was released, the pair revealed that Suga (Min Yoon-gi) had been brought onto the project only as a producer.

The Gangnam Style singer, though, won him over and added him as a featured artist.

"Ah … I thought I was only writing the song," says Suga .

"Step by step, he got more deeply involved, our Yoon-gi," Psy adds, with a laugh.

An illustration of Psy (right) and Suga of BTS (left) on "That That".

PHOTO: P-Nation

Ahead of the album's release, also at 6pm on April 29, Psy teased a variety of popular South Korean artists as collaborators — including Epik High's Tablo, Mamamoo's Hwasa, R&B singer Crush, rapper Jessi and popular singer-actress Bae Suzy — before unveiling Suga's involvement.

Ssada 9 arrives a few months before the 10th anniversary of Gangnam Style 's release, which took the world by storm after it dropped in July 2012.

The last album that Psy released was 4X2=8 in 2017. In 2019, he launched his own entertainment company, P Nation.

It manages several high-profile Korean musical acts, including Jessi and Crush.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.