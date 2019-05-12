BTS sweep K-pop's Mama awards, Twice score upset win

World-conquering boy band BTS swept the biggest annual K-pop awards show for the second year running, taking home eight major awards including best male group, song of the year and album of the year.

The Mnet Asian Music Awards (Mama) ceremony was staged on Wednesday night in the 30,000-capacity Nagoya Dome in Japan by South Korean entertainment and media giant CJ E&M.

Last year the main Mama awards show was held in Hong Kong, but it bypassed the city this year because of the anti-government street protests that began six months ago.

The Mama ceremony featured live performances by many of K-pop's biggest stars - including BTS, Twice, Monsta X, Tomorrow X Together (winners of the award for best new male artist), Mamamoo and Itzy (winners of the award for best new female artist) - as well as British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa.

The event came at a sensitive period for the Korean entertainment industry as it deals with the deaths of three stars - Sulli, Goo Hara and Cha In-ha - all in their twenties, in the space of two months.

BTS began their awards haul by winning the prize for best male group, defeating Got7, NCT 127, Monsta X and Seventeen.

The band went on to win the awards for best music video for Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey), album of the year for Map of the Soul: Persona, best male dance performance, worldwide icon of the year, song of the year for Boy With Luv, and finally artist of the year.

Twice scored an upset by winning the award for best female group over the hotly tipped Blackpink.

The other nominees for the award were Red Velvet, Mamamoo, Iz*One and GFriend.

Twice took home more top awards than any other girl group, also winning the prize for best female dance performance.

BTS and Twice also won the fan awards for favourite male and female artists.

Before the awards ceremony started, the arriving K-pop stars received a rapturous welcome at a red-carpet reception.

By far the biggest splash was made by BTS, the seven-member boy band who made history by becoming the first K-pop act to top the US album charts in 2018 with their third studio album "Love Yourself: Tear".

BTS won five awards at last year's Mama event in Hong Kong: artist of the year, song of the year, best music video, best Asian style and the Mwave Global Fans' Choice award.

THE MAMA 2019 WINNERS

Artist of the year: BTS

Album of the year: BTS, Map of the Soul: Persona

Song of the year: BTS, Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)

Worldwide icon of the year: BTS

Best male group: BTS

Best female group: Twice

Best male artist: Baekhyun

Best female artist: Chungha

Best new male artist: Tomorrow X Together

Best new female artist: Itzy

Best dance performance - male group: BTS, Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)

Best dance performance - female group: Twice, Fancy

Best dance performance - solo: Chungha, Gotta Go

Best vocal performance - solo: Taeyeon, Four Seasons

Best vocal performance - group: Bolbbalgan4

Best collaboration: Lee So-ra feat. Suga of BTS, Song Request

Best OST: Gummy, Remember Me (Hotel del Luna)

Best band performance: Jannabi, For Lovers Who Hesitate

Best music video: BTS, Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)

Qoo10 favourite male artist: BTS

Qoo10 favourite female artist: Twice

Favourite dance performance: Got7

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.