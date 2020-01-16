BTS unveil global modern art initiative

Danish artist Jakob Kudsk Steenson (right) sits in front of a monitor live-streaming the South Korean boyband BTS, during the announcement of his new work Catharsis, at the launch of the global public art project Connect, BTS in London on Jan 14, 2020.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

LONDON - South Korean pop superstars BTS helped launch a global public art project in London on Tuesday (Jan 14) inspired by their message of inclusivity and involving renowned artists including Antony Gormley and Tomas Saraceno.

The K-pop septet has teamed up with an array of artistic talent from around the world to help forge a series of contemporary exhibits going on display in five cities across four continents.

The project - Connect, BTS - used the boy band's support for "diversity, love and care for the periphery" as the starting point for the series of disparate multi-disciplinary artworks.

They will be complemented by video messages introducing the piece recorded by BTS.

"We're very excited and really happy to be part of this project," said band member RM - real name Kim Nam-joon - at a launch event at London's Serpentine Galleries, where one of the exhibits was unveiled.

"We have always been inspired by the ability of music to communicate across borders and barriers which is not very different from what art does," added band mate Suga, as they joined via live video-link from the South Korean capital Seoul.

BTS, the first K-pop group to top charts in the United States and Britain, have seen their global profile surge in recent years.

They completed a lucrative world tour in 2019 before performing in New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve.

The floppy-haired musicians, all in their 20s and often sporting earrings and lipstick, have built a predominantly youthful fan base on a message of self-acceptance and tolerance.

The curators of Connect, BTS hope to tap into their huge online profile and tens of millions of followers on social media sites like Instagram and Twitter.

"This project will encourage appreciation of diversities and establish ground for great new synergies to be born," said its art director Lee Dae-hyung.

The various artworks will go on show in the Korean and British capitals, as well as in Berlin, Buenos Aires and New York.

The London offering, Catharsis, by Danish artist Jakob Kudsk Steensen, features an audio-visual simulation of a re-imagined old-growth forest portrayed in a single continuous camera shot.

It can be seen at the Serpentine Gallery in Hyde Park until March 15.

Meanwhile, in New York's Brooklyn Bridge Park, British artist Gormley has crafted 18 km of looping and coiling aluminium into a vast "drawing in space" which will be unveiled on Feb 4 and remain there until March 27.

"This is a really wonderful example of, in a way, people jumping out of their silos and in a sense making something that could just be an idea a reality," Gormley said.

Berlin's Gropius Bau venue will host its offering, a series of performance works by over 17 international artists, from Wednesday until Feb 2.

Buenos Aires is set to showcase Argentine artist Saraceno's "synthesis of art, science and environmental activism" from Jan 21 for two months.

Two works will be unveiled in Seoul at the city's Dongdaemun Design Plaza between Jan 28 and March 20.

More about
kpop BTS Arts LONDON celebrities K-pop

TRENDING

Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George's Avenue
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Ikea recalls Troligtvis travel mugs after tests show they release above-normal levels of plastic softener
Ikea recalls Troligtvis travel mugs after tests show they release above-normal levels of plastic softener
New Zealand man fined for exploiting Singaporeans on working holiday
New Zealand man fined for exploiting Singaporeans on working holiday
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users

SERVICES