Buffy actress Sarah Michelle Gellar 'carded' on 40th birthday as bartender thought she was the nanny

Sarah Michelle Gellar got ID'd on her 40th birthday.

The 43-year-old actress - who has children Charlotte, 11, and Rocky, seven, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. - admitted she was upset at the idea of reaching the milestone age but her worries went away when a bartender refused to serve her with alcohol because he was convinced she wasn't old enough to legally drink.

She said: "The idea of it affected me beforehand but then I actually got carded in a hotel on my 40th birthday. I thought it was a joke. I thought somebody had called ahead. But they wouldn't serve me and I had to go to my room and get my driver's licence.

"The guy nearly died when he saw it, he was like, 'Oh my God, I didn't recognise you! I thought you were the nanny!' So that was a good day."

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress credits "genetics" for her youthful appearance, but she also takes the time to look after her skin.

She said: "I always say a lot of it is down to genetics. I drink a lot of water and wear sunscreen. And it comes from being happy too, I think that shows through."

Sarah thinks the coronavirus pandemic has helped her skin because being at home so much meant she rarely bothered with make-up.

She said in a recent interview: "I also think during the coronavirus pandemic, my skin has never looked better because I almost never put make-up on - for the first time in years. I've always been on set with heavy make-up.

The blonde beauty isn't "against" having cosmetic surgery in the future, but she hasn't undergone any procedures so far.

She said of the possibility: "Never say never but for now it's all mine. I'm not against anything. I've tried to make my skincare regime as natural as I can."