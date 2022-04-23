Business Proposal’s Kim Se-jeong set for Today’s Webtoon, Nam Joo-hyuk eyed for Vigilante – K-drama casting latest

A major K-drama is gearing up for a return with a partly new cast, and several projects with young stars attached are vying for prized slots in the packed line-ups of global streaming platforms.

Here are some of the recent casting announcements for upcoming Korean drama series.

Arthdal Chronicles 2

The big-budget epic fantasy series Arthdal Chronicles is gearing up for its long-rumoured second season with several new names being added to its roster.

Shin Se-kyung and Lee Joon-gi are rumoured to be signing on for the roles originally played by Kim Ji-won and Song Joong-ki, while Jang Dong-gun will reprise his role in the series.

Given the show’s middling response from viewers and disappointing ratings, maintaining the same cast was always going to be a challenge, but Studio Dragon seems to be pushing ahead with the follow-up. Arthdal Chronicles 2 is expected to hit screens in 2023.

The Year We Turned 29

Kim Hye-yoon in a still from The Girl on a Bulldozer. SKY Castle and Snowdrop actress Kim Hye-yoon is in talks to take on a leading role in The Year We Turned 29, a new romantic comedy drama being prepped for an eventual debut on a global streaming platform.

Based on a webtoon of the same name that became a hit when first published in 2019, the story concerns a trio of 29-year-old friends who navigate complications in their romantic, work and school lives.

Hye-yoon is currently drawing rave reviews for her leading role in the indie film The Girl on a Bulldozer, which debuted at the Busan International Film Festival last year.

King the Land

Lim Yoon-a and Lee Jun-ho, who respectively hail from the K-pop bands Girls’ Generation and 2PM, have been tapped to lead the upcoming romantic comedy King the Land.

The show will follow Ku Won, the heir to a chaebol family fortune who can’t even pretend to smile, who meets Cheon Sa-rang, a bright young woman who works as a hotelier and has to smile all day long.

‘King the Land' is the name of the hotel’s exclusive VVIP section. Exit star Yoon-a recently played hotel staff in the omnibus romance film Happy New Year, while Jun-ho was seen in the period drama The Red Sleeve.

The show will be penned by All of Us Are Dead scribe Chun Sung-il. Production is tentatively eyeing an autumn start.

See You in My 19th Life

Ahn Bo-hyun is reportedly being courted to take the second leading role in the webtoon-based tvN drama See You in My 19th Life, alongside Shin Hye-sun, who has already been attached to the project for several months.

Ahn Bo-hyun in a still from Military Prosecutor Doberman. PHOTO: tvN Bo-hyun has been offered the role of Mun Seo-ha, the son in a chaebol family who has been handicapped and traumatised ever since a car accident he was involved in at a young age.

Bo-hyun is currently on screens in Military Prosecutor Doberman; Hye-sun scored a huge hit last year with Mr Queen. Love Alarm and Mine director Lee Na-jung is at the helm of the project.

Vigilante

Nam Joo-hyuk in a still from Twenty-Five Twenty-One. PHOTO: tvN Coming off the ratings bonanza Twenty-Five Twenty-One, hot young actor Nam Joo-hyuk is in search of his next screen adventure and may be close to finding it, as he is in talks to headline the webtoon-based series Vigilante, which will air on an as-yet unconfirmed global streaming service.

Joo-hyuk has been offered the role of Ji-yong, a police university cadet who tracks down criminals during his time off at weekends. His work as a vigilante soon draws the attention of reporter Choi Mi-ryeo and investigator Cho Heon, not to mention high-placed figures in the business and political worlds.

Today's Webtoon

Choi Daniel (The Ghost Detective), Kim Se-jeong (Business Proposal) and Nam Yoon-su (The King’s Affection) are set to join forces in the upcoming SBS drama Today’s Webtoon.

Daniel will play Seok Ji-hyung, the deputy editor-in-chief for a webtoon publisher and the mentor of Se-jeong’s rookie contract employee and former judo athlete Om Ma-eun. Yoon-su will play co-worker Goo Joon-young, who strives to be like the determined Ma-eun.

The show is based on the 2016 Japanese drama Sleepeeer Hit! and is expected to air in the second half of the year.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.