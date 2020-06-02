Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Stefanie Sun, By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China

As kids, we learnt that we should share with others in need.

But when supplies are short and people are not able to get enough for themselves, can we, or should we, still share?

On Feb 2, Singapore girl group By2 said on Weibo that they met up with local songbird Stefanie Sun in Singapore where the trio "swept up" medical supplies to be donated to China. When the news was shared on Facebook, netizens really let it rip, with some feeling we should "help our own people first".

One netizen said her mother has a kidney disease and requires peritoneal dialysis. Alcohol wipes and face masks are some medical items the patient needs at home for her treatment. However, the family has not been able to stock up on those items because of "people who panic buy and panic stock" as well as those who "bulk buy to do charity".

Singaporean DJ Jade Rasif also commented that there were "less selfish ways to do publicity stunts".

That said, one commenter brought up recent news about the Singapore couple who distributes free masks at Punggol and questioned the double standards. That's because those masks were bought in Vietnam and brought over to Singapore, and the couple was praised for their actions instead of being criticised.

Local netizens were more divided when it came to Chinese singer Hu Haiquan. It was reported by Chinese media on Feb 2 that the 44-year-old bought 160,000 masks in Singapore and brought it back to China with the help of volunteers. In a Weibo post by Haiquan Fund, there were photos of Jewel Changi Airport which affirmed that the masks were sourced from Singapore.

Commenters on Reddit were torn by this incident, as they recognised China's need for supplies but were wary of scalpers abusing the situation.

One even praised the singer as they felt that "more help should be rendered" to China.

BARBIE HSU ANGERS JAPANESE NETIZENS WITH MASK DONATION TO WUHAN

Understandably, this 'my country first' mentality isn't unique to Singapore. It's been reported that Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu also incurred the wrath of Japanese netizens when she bought 10,000 masks from Japan and donated it to Wuhan late last month.

According to reports, comments such as "You're buying too much for one person" and "Aren't the Japanese people too?" were made against Barbie. Suffice to say that Japanese netizens were upset as the situation in Japan has worsened since then, and they felt that she didn't consider their plight.