Cannes 2021: The hottest looks from the No. 1 red carpet, where Bella Hadid's golden lung necklace, strategically placed, stole the show

Glamour is back in full force at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Here are some of the hottest looks from the most glamorous red carpet in the world

Hollywood veterans Helen Mirren, Jodie Foster and Andie MacDowell stole the limelight with their striking grey tresses, and equally striking outfits, at the festival’s opening ceremony.

Mirren wore a Dolce & Gabbana silk chiffon gown in yellow, while Foster, who received an honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement, looked gorgeous in a white and silver Givenchy dress.

Andie MacDowell opted for a satin dress embellished with a bodice embroidered with aquamarine crystals and glass fringes from Prada.

After hitting the catwalks in Paris for haute couture week, model Bella Hadid jetted down to the south of France, where she was responsible for two of the most striking looks at the festival.

For the opening ceremony, she wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture gown from 2002 that stood out for its black sheer train. Her most talked-about look, however, was a black dress paired with a gold-dipped necklace in the shape of lungs that covered her bare chest, both from Schiaparelli.

Male celebrities tend to play it safe on the red carpet, but not so director Spike Lee, the jury president at this year’s festival, and actor Timothée Chalamet. You can always count on them to stand out among a sea of black tuxedos.

For the opening ceremony, Lee wore a bright pink suit from Louis Vuitton Lee paired with matching sunglasses, a black fedora hat and a pair of Nike Jordan sneakers.

At the premiere of The French Dispatch, in which he stars, Chalamet wore a shimmering skinny suit in silver lamé designed by Tom Ford.

Two celebrity scions made accompanied their famous parents at Cannes this year.

Dylan Penn, daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, graced the red carpet with her dad, who directed her in Flag Day . She wore a Chanel dress paired with an embroidered belt depicting a medieval French castle.

Cannes regular Tilda Swinton, meanwhile, showed up at the festival with daughter Honor Swinton Byrne, who, like her mother, was clad in Chanel. She accessorised her Chanel dress with a signature quilted bag from the brand attached to her leg.

