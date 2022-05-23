Cannes 2022: Return to Seoul – adopted from South Korea, raised in France, a woman looks for biological parents in nuanced tale about searching for one’s past

4/5 stars

French director Davy Chou’s third feature was, even a week before its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 22, still called All the People I’ll Never Be. While it’s not as snappy as its new title Return to Seoul, maybe, it is perhaps more accurate.

Chou’s film goes beyond its basic premise of a French woman’s meetings with her biological parents in South Korea – it is a broader tale about his protagonist’s attempt to search for her own place in the world.

Return to Seoul revolves around Freddie (Park Ji-min), who was born in South Korea and adopted by a French family when she was just a baby.

Initially blasé about her roots – her first trip to Seoul is (or appears to be) the result of a last-minute change in holiday plans – her facade slowly crumbles as she meets her biological father (Oh Kwang-rok). And so begins her on-off relationship with her newly found family across eight years.

Unlike previous films that have touched on the same issue – the 2014 animation Approved for Adoption , for example, or Malene Choi’s docudrama The Return (2018) – Chou’s feature doesn’t reduce its protagonist to someone defined by her racial or national identity.

Freddie’s search for her identity is just as much about gender as it is about culture, and we get to witness her trying to develop an independent, ever-changing persona that is unshackled by sexual stereotypes.