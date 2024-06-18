Carrie Underwood unharmed after fire at her Tennessee home

Carrie Underwood is "unharmed" following a fire at her Tennessee home.

The 41-year-old singer, her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons — Michael, nine, and Jacob, five — have all emerged unscathed, after a blaze broke out at Carrie's home on Sunday night (June 16).

A spokesperson for the country music star told People: "There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained. There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed."

Williamson County Fire/Rescue, who dealt with the blaze, has also issued a statement via social media.

The statement — which was posted on Facebook — read: "Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly to prevent spread into the house.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no injuries at this time."

Meanwhile, Carrie previously described her work-life balance as a "wonderful mess".

The chart-topping singer — who has been married to sports star Mike since 2010 — admitted that she loves being able to spend time with her children, even while she's touring the world with her music.

She said: "Our first day of the Storyteller Tour, my son Isaiah walked for the first time. Now he's four and we're on the Cry Pretty Tour. I just know we're gonna have many more milestones with him and with Jacob, who is three months old.

"It just makes my heart happy that I have the kind of job where I can bring my children with me and they can be a part of it. My work and my life kind of collide all together and it makes for a big, wonderful mess."

