Catch BTS, Twice, Seventeen, NCT at South Korea's numerous end-of-year K-pop festival and award events

You wouldn’t be human in 2020 if you’re not waiting to say goodbye to this year, but to say “farewell”, the K-pop world is gearing up for celebration after celebration, and award show after award show.

December has already seen several events, including the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards and Melon Music Awards, but here’s what the next two months have in store regarding K-pop end-of-year festival events and award shows.

1. Blackpink’s The Show concert – Jan 31

Since we first published this story, news has come in that the much anticipated concert, originally set to take place on Dec 27, will now be held on Jan 31 due to tightening Covid-19 restrictions in South Korea.

2. KBS’ Gayo Daechukje – Dec18

One of three annual gayo (pop music) festival events, this year-end celebration is themed around the term “connect”, and will be hosted by TVXQ’s Yunho, Astro member and popular actor Cha Eun-woo, and actor Shin Ye-eun.

It’ll feature performances from many of South Korea’s most popular acts, including BTS , Twice , Seventeen , NCT , Park Jin-young, Sunmi, Kim Yeon-ja, Seol Woon Do, Jessi, Got7 ’s Jackson, SHINee , Taemin and Paul Kim.

3. SBS’ Gayo Daejeon – Dec 25

Little is yet known about this Christmas Day gayo, aside from its theme of “The Wonder Year” and the fact that BTS are set to headline.

4. MBC’s Gayo Daejejeon – Dec 31

This gayo will ring in 2021 along with many K-pop performances alongside hosts television personality Jang Sang-kyu, actor Kim Seon-ho and Girls’ Generation singer and actor Yoona.

5. 2021 Big Hit Entertainment’s New Year’s Eve Concert – Dec 31

The only company-wide end-of-year concert this year, Big Hit Entertainment’s event will celebrate the end of 2020 with performances from many popular acts including BTS, Gfriend , Nu’Est and Tomorrow X Together .

6. Golden Disk Awards – Jan 9 - 10

BTS are up for numerous awards including Map of the Soul: 7 in the running for album of the year. If they take home the title again, it will be their fourth year in a row with South Korea’s biggest album.

7. Gaon Chart Awards – Jan 13

South Korea’s primary sales tracking chart will host its annual awards ceremony in mid-January.

8. 2020 APAN Star Awards – Jan 16 - 17

The APAN Star Awards were rescheduled to take place next month due to Covid-19-related restrictions. They’ll be split over two nights, offering up both “star” and “music” awards.

9. High1 Seoul Music Awards – Jan 31

Fan voting is currently open for this show, while the event line-up is still unknown.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.