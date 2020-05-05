Catch Jack Neo, Wang Lei, Lee Chong Wei in free online talkshow on May 5

Malaysian badminton legend Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei will be joining prominent Singaporean filmmaker Jack Neo and veteran getai entertainer Wang Lei in a Facebook live talk show on May 5 at 8.30pm.

Wang revealed the collaborative event with posts on his social media channels on Sunday afternoon.

Neo will be hosting the Mandarin show, titled Pattern More Than Badminton, a Singlish slang term for innovative people with inventive solutions.

The Covid-19 global pandemic has kept most people cooped up at home in Malaysia (movement control order) and Singapore (circuit breaker), hence the need for more innovative ideas amongst celebrities and entertainers.

Lee (@leechongweiofficial) has been a very popular guest on social media live talk shows in Malaysia during MCO while both Neo (@jackneock) and Wang (@wanglei.singapore) have been keeping busy entertaining Singaporeans with their regular live streaming talk shows on their respective social media channels.

The two veteran SIngaporean entertainers are best known for their collaborations in movies like Wonderful! Liang Xi Mei (2018), Take 2 (2017), and Long Long Time Ago (2016).

Lee's sports career was the subject of an inspiring 2018 biopic title Lee Chong Wei, based on his 2012 autobiography Dare To Be A Champion.