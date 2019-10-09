Cate Blanchett doesn't dress for 'anyone's approval'

PHOTO: Instagram/ralphlauren
Bang

Cate Blanchett doesn't dress "for anyone's approval".

The 50-year-old actress has said she doesn't put too much thought into her fashion, and insisted her "eclectic" sense of style is based on items she enjoys wearing, rather than piecing together a wardrobe that someone else might approve of.

She said: "I don't think about it too much. I'm a bit of bowerbird. My taste is quite eclectic.

"The more I mature, and the more that I've been exposed to extraordinary people designing extraordinary things - not just in the world of fashion but in architecture, theatre design, and film costumes - you [end up] like a rolling stone; you accrue a sense of what's possible. And also, I don't really care what people think in the end. I'm not dressing for anyone's approval."

And although the Australian star has a range of tastes, she is a fan of designer Ralph Lauren, because she believes he captures the "American aesthetic" perfectly.

During New York Fashion Week, Ralph transformed a Wall Street bank into Ralph's Club, a glamorous Art Deco-style lounge that complemented his 1920s inspired collection, and Cate said she loved the instillation so much she wished it could become a "permanent fixture".

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: "I want Ralph's Club to be a permanent fixture. It's such a cool idea. [Lauren] is such an American establishment, but he's more than that; he's gone deep into the DNA of what the American aesthetic is. So to have a Ralph's Club in New York is kind of perfect.

"Ages ago, I can't remember what film it was, he did a very silvery collection. It had a '20s feel, but with his twist. And I love that about him: He's always reinventing iconic silhouettes from the '20s, '30s, and '40s that have been really relevant in American cultural history - but then he puts his own twist on it."

More about
celebrities Hollywood fashion

TRENDING

Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Jean Yip&#039;s daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you&#039;ll see today
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it

LIFESTYLE

How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

Home Works

Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Diaper hack? Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally

SERVICES