Celebrities, friends grieving after death of Alien Huang, aged 36

TAIPEI — The sudden death of Taiwanese singer Alien Huang shocked Taiwan entertainment industry on Wednesday with many celebrity friends sending their condolences to his family, including his ex-girlfriend Rainie Yang, veteran variety show host Jacky Wu, Cyndi Wang and hostess Linda Chien, to name just a few.

Yang released a statement through her agent saying: “I have no words to describe how much it hurts. Huang was like family to me and I really can’t accept this heartbreaking news.”

She added: “I will always remember his kindness, and please remember his hardworking, seriousness and talent. I will always miss him…”

Singer-actress Cyndi Wang, who was Huang’s senior classmate at school also released a statement through Universal Music: “It’s hard to accept his death. There are so many memories from school days and afterward.”

“This happened suddenly; it’s hard and I am reluctant to believe it,” she said.

Upon hearing the sad news, Jacky Wu, host of the variety show Mr. Player, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of his co-host and friend.

“I can’t accept the fact that he hasn’t won a single Golden Bell Award yet……. I even promised him that I would bring him on stage next year at least….”

He added: “You promised me you’d take over the Mr. Player! Come back!”

Linda Chien who previously hosted the variety show Entertainment 100 per cent with Huang, posted a picture to Instagram, with the words “R.I.P.” on a black background.

The caption read, “This is unacceptable,” which came with a crying emoji.