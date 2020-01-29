Celebrity couple Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy top up donation to Wuhan after drawing flak

PHOTO: Facebook/therealangelababy
Martin Carvalho
C. Aruno
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

Celebrity couple Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy, who drew flak for their "mere 200,000 yuan" (S$39,135) donation for the purchase of masks for medical staff in Wuhan, has topped it up to a total of one million yuan.

There had been much criticism against them when the Siyuan Poverty Alleviation Fund made known on Weibo last week about their good deed, Sin Chew Daily reported.

But many netizens were not impressed.

"They could spend 200 million yuan for their wedding. Yet, when the country is facing a crisis, they donated only 200,000," someone wrote.

On Sunday, the fund announced that Huang and Angelababy had given an additional 800,000 yuan.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

