Celebrity news aglow over reports Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik expecting first child

The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
PHOTO: Reuters

American model Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik, multiple reports say.

Although both Hadid and Malik remain tight-lipped about the couple's happy prospect, several "trusted sources" have confirmed the news with Entertainment Tonight, US Weekly and TMZ.

"Gigi is pregnant and she and Zayn are so in love," an unnamed source told US Weekly. "She's always wanted to start a family with Zayn."

Hadid just celebrated her 25th birthday last week in Pennsylvania, where she is self-quarantining with Malik and her family at the family farm.

View this post on Instagram

Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

In her Instagram birthday post, she thanked her "quarantine family" for making the day very special.

The celebrity couple have had an "on again, off again" relationship since they started dating in November 2015. The couple separated in 2018, and then rekindled their relationship sometime between last December and this January.

The high-profile couple has appeared on a Vogue magazine cover and has also featured in a Versace campaign.

Hadid was born to a family with stellar genetic pool. She has Dutch and Palestinian ancestry as the daughter of former model Yolanda Hadid and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid. Her two siblings, Bella and Anwar, are also models.

#celebrities #baby #Models