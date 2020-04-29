Celebrity news aglow over reports Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik expecting first child

American model Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik, multiple reports say.

Although both Hadid and Malik remain tight-lipped about the couple's happy prospect, several "trusted sources" have confirmed the news with Entertainment Tonight, US Weekly and TMZ.

"Gigi is pregnant and she and Zayn are so in love," an unnamed source told US Weekly. "She's always wanted to start a family with Zayn."

Hadid just celebrated her 25th birthday last week in Pennsylvania, where she is self-quarantining with Malik and her family at the family farm.

In her Instagram birthday post, she thanked her "quarantine family" for making the day very special.

The celebrity couple have had an "on again, off again" relationship since they started dating in November 2015. The couple separated in 2018, and then rekindled their relationship sometime between last December and this January.

The high-profile couple has appeared on a Vogue magazine cover and has also featured in a Versace campaign.

Hadid was born to a family with stellar genetic pool. She has Dutch and Palestinian ancestry as the daughter of former model Yolanda Hadid and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid. Her two siblings, Bella and Anwar, are also models.