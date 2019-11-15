Celine Dion misses 'smell' of late husband Rene Angelil

Celine Dion misses the "smell" of her late husband.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker was left devastated back in 2016 when her spouse René Angélil tragically passed away at the age of 73 following a heart attack, and she has admitted she still thinks about him every single day.

In a pre-taped interview that aired on Thursday (Nov 14) on 'CBS This Morning', Celine said when asked what she misses about René: "His smell. His touch. His way of making me laugh. It's, like, when I'm not on stage and my fans are home and I go in a hotel, for example, I don't have any pillow talk."

And, although she's still dealing with the pain of her loss, the 51-year-old singer is hoping that she will one day find love again with someone new.

She explained: "René will always be with me, but I'm not in pain. Let go of the pain. Say yes. Say yes for dance. Say yes for friendship. Say yes for love maybe one day. I don't know.

"I'm an open book... I'm open. Am I ready? No. Will it happen? I don't know. But I'm not stressed at all. I'm enjoying my life so much more now than ever before."