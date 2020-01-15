Charlene Choi mum over ultrasound image leak

Hong Kong singer Charlene Choi declined to comment over the leak of an ultrasound image, believed to be that of her child, reported Sin Chew Daily.

"It has nothing to do with me. Will not comment," she told the press recently.

The 37-year-old singer has been dating Anthony Shek, dubbed the "mahjong prince", since 2017.

Rumours of their impending marriage and Choi's pregnancy had been circulating since last year but the couple had denied them.

The most recent rumours were fuelled by the leak of the ultrasound image on Instagram under the handle Babyshek2020.

Choi, fondly known as Ah Sa, is a member of Cantopop group Twins along with Gillian Chung.