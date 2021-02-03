Cheryl Hsieh apologises for disturbing students during their studies

TAIPEI — Taiwanese host Cheryl Hsieh (also known as Xie Xin) made a public apology on Monday (Feb 1) for disturbing students while taking photos near the campus library.

Cheryl, 39, wrote that she and a friend went to the campus to take some photos a few days ago. The background happened to be a beautiful library with glass windows, which was perfect. However, she quickly noticed that several students sitting by the windows in the library were displeased by her behavior.

“The photographer quickly took the pictures and we left the place in about five minutes, but the students' unhappy expressions still lingered in our minds," she said.

Hsieh believes that she disturbed them and probably invaded their privacy. If she were in their shoes, she admitted that she would not be happy as well.

She continued: “I can only sincerely say sorry to those students on that day for disrupting their study.”

This was one of the few posts from the entertainer since her affair with Aaron Chen in 2019 which created a stir in Taiwan’s showbiz industry. After experiencing a low point, Hsieh has tried all kinds of things to find the motivation of life.

In addition to visiting various places to enjoy life and working in cafes, she has recently worked as a music teacher.