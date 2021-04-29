China actress Zheng Shuang in new scandal for alleged pay of $33m for a TV show, renewing debate on inequality

High-profile actress Zheng Shuang is at the centre of a new controversy after it was revealed she was allegedly paid 160 million yuan (S$33 million) for one TV show, renewing fierce debate on wealth inequality in China.

Her former partner Zhang Heng posted a video on Weibo on Monday (April 26) that included screenshots of alleged chats between him, Zheng and her parents, where they discussed Zheng’s payment from the upcoming drama A Chinese Ghost Story.

He also accused Zheng in the post of trying to get rid of her pet dog when it became sick because treatment would cost 2,000 yuan and eating snacks in a supermarket without paying.

PHOTO: Twiiter/TrendingWeibo According to the screenshots, Zheng had negotiated 160 million yuan for a total of 77 filming days, bringing her daily net gain to 2.08 million yuan.

The Shanghai Municipal Tax Service and Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau declared today that they are investigating Zheng’s case as well as fraudulent contracts, according to state broadcaster CCTV, saying that they will strictly control production cost for TV dramas and payment for actors.

It comes three months after she was at the centre of a previous scandal when she was accused of abandoning her two children born to US-based surrogate mothers.

China’s National Radio and Television Administration created new rules in 2018, saying celebrities invited to appear in movies and TV shows should not be paid more than 40 per cent of production cost, with the main actors less than 70 per cent of the total cost.

PHOTO: Prada Video platforms and film companies had also followed up with a statement saying an actor should not get paid more than 50 million yuan per show. Zhang alleged that to avoid violating the regulation, Zheng signed two contracts, which marked her pay as 48 million yuan and the rest as an investment to a company connected to her family.

If the allegations are true the actress could face legal consequences for tax evasion.

The Chinese public was stunned by the figures and demanded the government enforce restrictions on celebrity payments.

“If you get paid 5,000 yuan per month, you need to work 2,666 years to be able to make what Zheng made for one TV show,” one said online.

Others said their annual salary was not even close to what Zheng is paid per hour. After working two days, she would be able to buy a house, they reasoned.

“The Fuxing Train, China’s fastest and most advanced high-speed train, is sold at 170 million yuan internationally,” another said in comparison.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post China has 600 million people living on a monthly income of 1,000 yuan, according to Chinese premier Li Keqiang last year. Their annual salary of 12,000 yuan, is what Zheng would make in three minutes.

According to a 2020 Forbes report, Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara tops the ranking of the world’s highest paid actresses with US$43 million, followed by Angelina Jolie at US$35 million (S$46 million) and Gal Gadot at US$31 million.

The controversy has caught the attention of Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of China’s nationalist tabloid Global Times, who said such lopsided and high pay cannot be accepted in China because it is a socialist country.

“We need to crack down on these fraudulent contracts to protect the dignity of the law and people’s belief in justice,” he wrote on Weibo. “The market here doesn’t exist in order for a few celebrities to gain wealth unscrupulously.”

