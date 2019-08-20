China and Taiwan's top film awards head to head

Mainland China's boycott of this year's Golden Horse Awards, to be held in Taipei on November 23, has left many Chinese filmmakers and actors facing tough choices.

Should they choose to take part in the glitzy annual event in Taiwan and miss out on the Golden Rooster Awards, China's equivalent award ceremony? (Another factor: films entered for the Golden Horse awards will be denied screenings in mainland China and their directors placed on a watch list)

Amid increasing tensions between the governments in Beijing and Taipei, a newspaper affiliated with the China Film Administration reported this month that representatives from the mainland film industry would not attend the Golden Horse Awards.

However, it will come down to filmmakers and actors to make the final decision on whether to make an appearance. Looking beyond the politics, here are five major differences between the two award ceremonies for Chinese-language films.

HISTORY

Founded in 1962, Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards are known as the "Chinese-language Oscars".

In the late 1990s, the event's executive committee lifted entry restrictions on mainland Chinese films. Since then, the awards have been open to all Chinese-language films (in any dialect) from any country.