China television spotlights Hong Kong culture ahead of 25th anniversary of handover

A slew of television shows in mainland China that celebrate Hong Kong culture, music and traditions have become some of the most widely viewed broadcasts ahead of the 25th anniversary of the handover on July 1.

One television drama titled Stories of the Lion Rock Spirit has been among the most popular series on the mainland since it debuted two weeks ago.

The 27-episode series, broadcast during prime time on CCTV Channel 1, depicts the struggle of a mainland-born woman and her two friends as their families fight for a better life before and after Hong Kong’s return to China in 1997 .

The “Lion Rock Spirit” is the “can-do” attitude that defines Hong Kong and it also refers to the collective determination of Hongkongers to better their lives through hard work and perseverance.

The main character Liang Huan came to Hong Kong with her daughter in the 1980s and took over her late husband’s restaurant business. The story follows her ups in downs in the city through the handover, the Asian Financial crisis in 1997 and the Sars outbreak in 2003.

A fan on WeChat commented: “I love the story and the can-do spirit, which witnesses social changes and empowers one generation after another.”

Other entertainment in mainland China also highlighted Hong Kong as a wealthy city with thriving music, film, publishing and other creative industries.

The shows also coincide with an expected two-day visit to Hong Kong from President Xi Jinping to mark the anniversary.

One of Hong Kong’s most important cultural exports over its history has been Canto-pop. Infinity and Beyond, a singing show co-produced by Mango TV and TVB, has recently become one of the most-watched variety shows on the mainland.

Sally Yeh and George Lam, famous Canto-pop singers from the 1980s and 1990s, who are also married, have enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in mainland China after returning to the stage to sing their iconic classics from the era.

Liu Yi, a 36-year-old Canto-pop fan from Shanghai, said the programme was “meaningful” because it honours Hong Kong singers, the city’s classic songs and the “golden era of Canto-pop”.

“The show is not just for nostalgic middle-aged people. It is enlightening for people in their 20s and 30s,” she said.

China’s most popular show on Monday was a separate tribute to Hong Kong cinema and music, a virtual concert jointly organised by People’s Daily and CCTV Channel 6 featuring 100 celebrities.

“I hope Hong Kong can produce more excellent literary and artistic works that can live on for a long time,” one viewer commented on Weibo.

A number of offline events have also been held across the mainland.

On Tuesday, the city of Wuhan, in central China’s Hubei province, hosted a concert dedicated to the close business ties and “cultural communication” between the city and Hong Kong.

The Hubei Provincial Library will host an exhibition of Hong Kong martial arts novelist Louis Cha Leung-yung next month as part of the handover celebrations. The exhibit features 300 manuscripts and heirlooms to remember the late Chinese writer who also co-founded the Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao.

Central South University in Changsha, a city in central China’s Hunan province, held a series of events to mark the handover anniversary.

The events included a Cantonese song competition and a special concert dedicated to Hong Kong. The university also made a music video featuring teachers and students, including four born on July 1, 1997, who sang the classic pop song Pearl of the Orient written by singer and songwriter Lo Ta-yu.

