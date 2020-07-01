Chinese actress Mei Ting sorry for putting feet up on plane seat in front of her

Mei Ting (right) has apologised after this photo of her on an Air China flight prompted criticism online.
PHOTO: Weibo
Alice Yan
South China Morning Post

Chinese actress Mei Ting has apologised for putting her feet up on the plane seat in front of her after she was criticised as "uncivilised" on social media.

A photograph of Mei with her feet resting near the screen in the back of the seat was posted on Weibo, China's Twitter, on Saturday.

The Air China plane was about to take off from Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in the Sichuan capital, according to the Weibo post, which did not give further details.

The passenger seated next to Mei is also pictured with their feet up on the back of the seat in front of them.

"Are all female stars so uncivilised?" read a comment from Weibo user Xiao Yan Justin, who posted the photo.

It prompted a flood of online criticism directed at the 44-year-old actress.

Actress Mei Ting says she will pay attention to her behaviour in the future. PHOTO: Weibo

Mei is best known for her role in the 1998 film A Time to Remember, directed by Ye Daying and co-starring Hong Kong actor Leslie Cheung.

She responded to her critics on Tuesday.

"I am sorry and I apologise to the public," she wrote on Weibo. "As a public figure, I feel guilty and I regret my behaviour. I will pay attention to that in the future."

The photo on Weibo has been viewed more than 110 million times, and it has prompted 26,000 comments.

"I'm disappointed in her," wrote one person. "This sets a bad example for children."

Mei is not the first mainland celebrity to come under fire in China for travel behaviour deemed inappropriate.

In December, Wang Ziwen, another Chinese actress, faced flak on social media after she posted a photo of her new trainers as she rested her feet on a tray table on a high-speed train.

And television host Tu Lei was similarly criticised after he was photographed putting his feet up on the wall of a plane cabin in August. Both Wang and Tu also apologised.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

