Chinese detective drama revisiting mid-1920s makes splash online

Somewhat a Chinese comedy answer to Sherlock Holmes stories, the online series My Roommate is a Detective has recently made a splash on streaming sites thanks to its enthralling mixture of mysteries and slapsticks.

Set in mid-1920s, the 36-episode drama fictionalises a detective trio, consisting up of an ambitious police inspector, a United Kingdom-educated banker who's also a genius in deduction, and a female reporter with a strong sense of justice.

With their wits and courage, the trio team up to solve a series of thrilling mysteries and hunt notorious murderers in the turbulent era in Shanghai.

The police inspector is played by pop idol Zhang Yunlong, who shot to fame with fantasy hit Eternal Love, while actor Hu Yitian stars as the deduction genius and actress Xiao Yan plays the journalist role.

A fast-paced drama where every case solved in one and a half episodes, or totally 23 cases in 36 episodes, the series has won popularity among youngsters, exemplified by topping the List of Popular Online Series in March on the movie and series tracker Maoyan and scoring 7.2 points out of 10 on Douban, the country's most popular review site.

Some critics said the drama is not only a light-hearted story but also examines social conflicts and complexity of humanity in the chaotic period.

The drama, which is available on online platforms overseas, has attracted some foreign viewers for its gorgeous sets and exquisite outfits set in China nearly a century ago.

For instance, it has won 9.1 points out of 10 on Viki and 8.6 points on Mydramalist.

Producers reveal statistics show the drama has unexpectedly drawn many young female audience - a group usually not interested in detective stories - which has encouraged them that adding comedic elements to a traditional genre may expand viewership.