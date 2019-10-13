Chinese netizens slam sale of items used by celebrities

A screenshot of an online post allegedly selling chopsticks used by Kris Wu, a glass used by Will Pan and wipes used by Angelababy.
PHOTO: WEIBO/ SI JIN
Lim Ruey Yan
The Straits Times

Would you buy a pair of chopsticks used by singer Kris Wu, a glass used by singer Will Pan or wet wipes used by actress Angelababy?

These items were offered for auction online last week after the trio dined last Wednesday (Oct 9) at a hotpot restaurant in Tokyo's Harajuku district, HK01 news website reported.

The trio were in Japan last week to film an upcoming variety show with actress Angel Zhao and rapper Fox, in which they managed an actual lifestyle shop in Tokyo.

After the celebrities finished their dinner at the hotpot restaurant, someone took a photo of the private room after they left and posted it online to try to auction the used items. The asking prices were not listed in the photo circulated on China's social media network Weibo.

While some netizens said this was a smart move to seize on a business opportunity, most netizens reacted negatively, with many calling the sale "gross" and the person "perverted".

Others also questioned if there was proof that the chopsticks, glass and wet wipes had indeed been used by the celebrities. It was unclear if there were any takers for the items.

This is not the first case of used celebrity items being hawked online in China.

Chinese singer Wang Yuan, of boyband TFBoys, was photographed smoking in a Beijing restaurant in May and his cigarette butt was reportedly offered online for 310,000 yuan (S$60,000). There were no further reports of the sale after it went viral online.

In August, a hotel in China's central Hubei province was slammed after it advertised that potential customers could bid to stay for one night in a suite used by Hong Kong singer-actress Karen Mok.

The winner of the bid would also be able to take home items like towels and bedsheets used by the 49-year-old that still had "her lingering warmth and smell", it advertised.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
celebrities china

