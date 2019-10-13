Chinese netizens slam sale of items used by celebrities

Would you buy a pair of chopsticks used by singer Kris Wu, a glass used by singer Will Pan or wet wipes used by actress Angelababy?

These items were offered for auction online last week after the trio dined last Wednesday (Oct 9) at a hotpot restaurant in Tokyo's Harajuku district, HK01 news website reported.

The trio were in Japan last week to film an upcoming variety show with actress Angel Zhao and rapper Fox, in which they managed an actual lifestyle shop in Tokyo.

After the celebrities finished their dinner at the hotpot restaurant, someone took a photo of the private room after they left and posted it online to try to auction the used items. The asking prices were not listed in the photo circulated on China's social media network Weibo.