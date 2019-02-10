Chinese singer Na Ying caught kicking fan on video

Veteran singer Na Ying of China was caught on video kicking a fan who tried to take a photo with her, Sin Chew Daily reported.

The mentor on the popular talent show Sing! China was seen marching towards the fan who was seeking a wefie.

"Don't photograph me!" Na Ying, 52, was heard yelling.

Apparently, the fan was in Macau and had bumped into the singer at a supermarket on Sunday.

Online sentiments overwhelmingly sided with the female fan.

"Even if taking a photograph is wrong, kicking someone is just too much," a netizen wrote.

PHOTO: Weibo

