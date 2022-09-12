Chinese star Li Yifeng detained, accused of soliciting prostitutes

Chinese actor Li Yifeng, who played Mao Zedong in last year's blockbuster The Pioneer, has been detained by Beijing police, accused of soliciting prostitutes, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday (Sept 11).

In a social media statement, Beijing police said a 35-year-old male actor surnamed Li had been detained recently.

"The person confessed to visiting prostitutes multiple times and has been placed under administrative detention," the statement said.

While the police statement did not identify Li by his full name, CCTV confirmed the actor had been taken into custody. No details were given.

Italian luxury brand Prada said on Sunday evening that it had ended all partnerships with Li, who was announced its official ambassador in 2021 and is also known as Evan Li.

Other brands including toothpaste company Sensodyne and traditional Chinese medicine firm King To Nin Jiom also said they were terminating their partnerships with Li.

Soliciting prostitution is illegal under Chinese law and typically leads to administrative detention of between 10 and 15 days. It could be reduced to five days or fewer if the offence is minor.

A handout photo. Li Yifeng played Mao Zedong in The Pioneer.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The accusations are the latest in a string of scandals, from tax evasion to alleged sexual assault, in China's entertainment industry since the start of 2021.

Various industry players have been accused of "severely polluting the social atmosphere" and Beijing's culture authority last year ordered the sector to prohibit shows by any performer who either violated the law or breached "ethical values".

Li was originally expected to perform in CCTV's annual Mid-Autumn Festival Gala broadcast nationwide on Saturday.

Li was born in 1987 in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, and made his debut on a talent show hosted by Shanghai's Dragon Television in 2007.

He scored the role of late paramount Chinese leader Mao Zedong in The Pioneer, a movie released as part of celebrations for the Communist Party's centenary.

He is also the only Chinese star to receive South Korea's Style Icon award, emulating the likes of K-pop's G-Dragon and K-drama actor Song Joong-ki.

In October last year, pianist Li Yundi was detained by Beijing police for hiring a prostitute.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.