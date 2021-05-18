Chinese streaming giant iQiyi moves into the movie business, announcing line-up of 33 films in the next three years

Chinese streaming platform iQiyi has pledged to go beyond original TV dramas and reality TV to become a moviemaking powerhouse.

Their plan to invest heavily in filmmaking was unveiled at the iQiyi World Conference held last week in Shanghai, an annual event where iQiyi announced its new programme line-up of 33 movies, to be produced by iQiyi, and a new pricing plan which allots more users’ fees to movie producers.

Yang Xianghua, iQiyi’s president of membership and overseas business groups, says the pandemic prompted them to get into filmmaking last year.

“The supply of good movies is decreasing. We must increase content production,” he says. “From April to November last year, there were no new cinematic releases. We just kept streaming online movies to satisfy audience demand.

“But there’s a big difference in quality and star cast between cinema and online-only movies. From January to April, of the new cinematic releases streamed on iQiyi, there were only nine movies with over 100 million yuan (S$20 million) in box office takings, 60 per cent of the figure in 2019.”

With the over 300 million subscribers for mainland’s streaming platforms generating over 50 billion yuan a year, Yang says half of the subscribers’ fees are spent on movies. “From our users’ feedback, they are very hungry for good quality movies. The online movies we released during the pandemic could not satisfy them.”

The 33 new iQiyi movies announced at the conference include Hachi , starring Feng Xiaogang and Joan Chen and adapted from the original screenplay Hachi-ko by Kaneto Shindo, about the touching relationship between an Akita dog and his owner.

First price hikes on China’s video platforms spark doubts

Also planned is Ping-Pong of China , starring Wu Jing and Deng Chao, which portrays the ups and downs in the careers of national Chinese table tennis players.

Released in early May, Break Through the Darkness , which racked up 300 million yuan in the domestic box office, is the first movie launched under iQiyi’s new filmmaking plan.

Gong Yu, founder of iQiyi, says the success of that film validated their plan. “While we have co-produced and invested in several movies before, they were not very successful at the box office.”

Gong Yu, founder of iQiyi.

PHOTO: iQiyi

With iQiyi being the main producer, Yang says four more movies will be released this year, with 10 and 20 movies for release in 2022 and 2023 respectively. “We will maintain the annual production target of 20 each year in future.”

A promotional poster for Hachi, starring Feng Xiaogang and Joan Chen.

PHOTO: iQiyi

The movies will be released in cinemas or go straight to streaming. iQiyi has also launched a new pricing plan where movie producers can charge users 12, 18, 24 or 30 yuan for online access to a movie.

“Movie producers can get a portion of users’ fees [for viewing a movie online]. While they can get over 10 million yuan a movie from users’ payment now … they should not rest on their laurels. They should have high aspirations to make movies of higher quality.

“Like cinema tickets which have different prices depending on [the class of] cinemas, online movie viewers should also pay more for better movies so [those who produce] quality movies can enjoy more revenue. Movie producers can set the price level themselves. This only applies to high quality movies which premier online.”

Jiang Wu in a still from Break Through the Darkness.

PHOTO: iQiyi

Besides a tiered ticketing system, Yang says iQiyi’s cloud-based online cinema has special features like watching a movie with the cast and director, and collective movie watching which lets viewers chat with their friends while watching a movie together.

Yang says: “We will continue investing in developing movie viewing hardware. We believe in the future audiences can wear a pair of goggles and a headset to get the same cinematic treatment at home as in cinemas, without the hassle of commuting to theatres.”

Yang adds iQiyi wants to leverage its immerse subscriber base to boost the development of the mainland film industry. “Over the years, our focus has been on producing drama series and variety shows which are held in high esteem in the industry. We hope our movies can attain the same reputation in future.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.