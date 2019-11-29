Chinese TV station faces wave of criticism over Godfrey Gao's death

The sudden death of Taiwanese-Canadian actor and model Godfrey Gao during the filming of physically demanding reality show has sparked an outpouring of public criticism directed against the broadcaster.

Gao died in the early hours of Wednesday from a cardiac arrest in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo during the filming of Zhejiang Television's hit reality show Chase Me.

Gao's parents, who travelled to the city later in the day, met television staff and told them "it's not your fault", according to Sina.cn.

But despite his family's stance, many fans on social media questioned whether the broadcaster should share some responsibility for his death, prompting the station to promise that it would hold a full investigation.

The show features a variety of tough challenges that even the professional athletes who have taken part - including former Olympic and world boxing champion Zou Shiming - have struggled to complete.

According to a copy of the competitors' contracts that circulated online, the participants agree that the programme makers cannot be held liable for any accidents that happen during filming.

It is relatively common for Chinese television companies to insist that people taking part in their shows sign contracts of this nature.

But in this case, the leaked document prompted widespread criticism as many social media users asked whether the station should bear some responsibility for Gao's death.

One Weibo user commented: "This is too much. The broadcaster should take responsibility, investigate the responsibilities of the relevant personnel, take care of his family, sincerely apologise and compensate them."

In the wake of this public outcry the broadcaster promised to fully investigate the incident.