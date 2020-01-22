Chris Martin fumes at autograph hounds

PHOTO: AFP
Bang

Chris Martin erupted into a foul-mouth rant at a group of autograph hounds who pestered him after his charity gig in Los Angeles on Monday (Jan 20) night.

The Coldplay singer struggled to hold back his frustration when a group of "aggressive" fans begged him for his signature, which they were later planning to sell on eBay, after his show at the Palladium in Los Angeles for prison reform.

The encounter was captured on camera and, according to the footage obtained by TMZ, Chris fumed: "[Treat me] as a human being. Don't shout at me, it's so aggressive. Either ask nicely or just f****** be polite. Treat humans with decency. These are all going on f****** eBay. I always sign at least one each.

"I might have had family s***. I might have had a shitty gig, which I did have, you know what I'm saying?"

Although the 42-year-old singer was unimpressed by the group's behaviour, Chris eventually signed their merchandise and left the venue grounds.

It seems Chris isn't afraid to call people out for their rudeness as he recently said he was shocked he never got a reply from John Krasinski after he sent him an email with a silly idea for a musical version of the movie, A Quiet Place.

He said recently: "When A Quiet Place came out I had an idea for a joke afterwards so I sent Emily Blunt and her husband this idea for a musical of A Quiet Place and it was just me (miming the piano). They never replied.

"Every time I see that trailer, it makes me feel sick because they must have thought I was taking the mickey. I wasn't, it was genuine, I loved the movie."

John, 40, later set the record straight and attempted to blame his wife.

He joked: "I... did not get an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure. Are you kidding me!?!? Emily what have you done!?!? (sic)"

More about
celebrities music Coldplay

TRENDING

Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Jackie Chan: I&#039;ve nearly lost my life over 200 times
Jackie Chan: I've nearly lost my life over 200 times
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Singapore hospital warns hotpot should not be eaten more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns hotpot should not be eaten more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in &#039;outbreak response mode&#039;
Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in 'outbreak response mode'
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I&#039;m happier than ever
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I'm happier than ever
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB today
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like

SERVICES