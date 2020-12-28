Christine Fan expresses deep remorse over shaming comments

TAIPEI — Taiwanese singer Christine Fan apologised on Friday (Dec 25) for insulting Premier Su Tseng-chang at the beginning of this year and pleaded with the public to stop verbally attacking her family.

After being silent for almost a year, the 44-year-old surprised the public and posted to Facebook on Friday, saying that she has never gone a day without remorse.

Christine said that almost a year after the controversy, she still wants to speak her mind.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=227990502025350&set=p.227990502025350&__cft__[0]=AZWr8_cLiWd5rfJGP5xl5_9y-u0WEosrmABoMnFaIR

“I know that many have put certain labels on me, which can’t be torn away; indeed, I did not know at the time that Taiwan’s face mask production couldn’t meet the domestic needs,” she said.

“I said inappropriate things on my private account, hurting the premier of the Executive Yuan, and fellow Taiwanese,” she added.

“I felt worse than anyone else.”

She continued that because of the gaffe, she did not work for a whole year, and did not think that the release date of the recorded album would come.

“I reflected deeply, stopped all my work, and learned the art of speaking and expressing myself.”

Christine ended by saying that she is not a saint and it’s impossible to live without making any mistakes.

“I said something wrong, but I also didn’t return to work,” she wrote, stressing that “to say it did not hurt me is a lie.”

In January, the Taiwan government announced a one-month ban on the export of masks to meet the soaring domestic demand in response to the pandemic outbreak.

Responding to the announcement, she blasted the governments’ response with inappropriate language and even called premier Su a “dog official.”

Christine's remarks have drawn widespread condemnation from the Internet.

Later on Jan 28, she made an apology for using inappropriate words in a Facebook post.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.