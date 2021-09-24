Coldplay and BTS release their single collaboration My Universe

Some of the world’s biggest pop music stars have come together to release the single My Universe.

Issued on Sept 24, the ambient pop tune from British rockers Coldplay and superstar K-pop boy band BTS features Coldplay frontman Chris Martin rallying and harmonising vocals with members of the South Korean septet as they sing in both English and Korean.

The song features sleek instrumentals, playful vocal distortions and twinkling synth effects and is the third track pre-released ahead of the launch of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres album, out on Oct 15.

My Universe arrived with an animated music video focused on the lyrics and drawings inspired by them.

BTS appear on MTV Unplugged. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/MTV

BTS and Coldplay had dropped hints about the collaboration for several months ahead of the release of My Universe, after BTS performed the British band’s Fix You in February when they appeared on MTV Unplugged.

Prior to that, members of BTS, especially V, had expressed their admiration for Coldplay.

According to Apple Music, Coldplay’s Martin, Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Jonny Buckland co-wrote the song with RM, Suga and J-Hope of BTS and hit songwriters Max Martin, Oscar Holter, and Bill Rahko.

Following the release of My Universe, BTS members took to Twitter to react to its arrival, and shared a clip showing RM recording with Martin. In the tweet, ostensibly posted by RM himself, he wrote that it “was so much fun …”

My Universe is the latest high-profile collaboration from BTS following a recent remix of their summer hit Butter, which featured Thee Hot Girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion .

Coldplay and BTS shared pictures when they met up in New York this week, with BTS there to speak in front of the United Nations’ General Assembly . The Korean group also met Megan Thee Stallion and toured the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.