Colourful Kang Daniel makes it to the top of K-pop on his own terms

On Jan 1, he kicked off the new year with a new Instagram account (@thisisdaniel_k) and proceeded to set a new Guinness World Record for being the fastest individual to gain one million followers at 11 hours and 36 minutes, breaking Pope Francis's 2016 record of 12 hours.

(The current record is 5 hours and 45 minutes, set by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with their joint instagram account @sussexroyal on April 2.)

Sadly, Kang lost access to that account due to a dispute with his then agency. Never one to give up, he started another account (@daniel.k.here) which has already garnered 2.1 million followers.

After the dispute settled, Kang was ready to make his comeback. And his fans were ready to welcome him back with open arms.

His album Color On Me broke all sorts of records: highest number of pre-orders for a male artiste (over 450,000), highest number of copies sold on opening day (342,218 copies) and highest number of copies sold during opening week (466,701 copies).

He has been spending the past few months travelling around Asia to meet up with his fans (affectionately known as Danity) to thank them for their unwavering support.

"It goes without saying that my fans are my biggest inspirations," he said.

He had said in previous interviews that he is taken aback with the success of his debut album as he was inactive for half a year.

"I didn't have any expectations of the results (for the album) because I was not active for a while. We had to crunch production time on the album so I could meet my fans sooner," he told Straits Times Singapore in a prior interview.

"With this short production time, I reckon there is still room to improve. The amazing results the album had was a collaborative achievement of my fans instead of just me as an individual," he added.

COLOURFUL ACTIVITIES

Kang is also currently starring in a new travelogue, Colorful Daniel, which documents his recent travels to conduct his fan meets around Asia.

"How I came to make Colorful Daniel is because I wanted to show my everyday life when I travel to different cities for the fan meet, like a vlog. I thought the fans would like to see a different side of me," he said.

However, like most reality show, some parts are scripted. "While I wanted to share my everyday life with Danity, this is not exactly my real 'everyday life'. That would just be boring because it'd be me staying at home, playing games, watching TV …"